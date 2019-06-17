Community gets competitive during Kilsyth Civic Week

Kilsyth Civic Week continued last week as the community turned out for a wide variety of events.

The overall winner of the talent show held in Kilsyth Academy was Bronagh Cullen, with Zack Irving as the nine and under winner and Olivia McCreadie and Aimee Leigh Fraser as the 10 and over winner.

Banton Primary were the top bowlers

The rugby tournament was won by Kilsyth Primary who beat St Patrick’s Primary A on tries, Banton and Chapelgreen also took part.

The results of the inter primary schools bowling tournament, hosted by Banton & Kelvinhead Bowling Club, were: 1st Banton, 2nd Holy Cross, 3rd Kilsyth, 4th St Patrick’s.

The winner of the annual bowling tournament, hosted by Stirling Road Bowling Club, was Kilsyth with Banton & Kelvinhead as runners-up, while George Park won the golf tournament.

The children’s trivia quiz was won by St Patrick’s Primary, ahead of Kilsyth Primary and 3rd Kilsyth Guides.

Talent show winner Bronagh Cullen receives her prize from Queen Sophie

The music festival at the Burngreen bandstand throughout the week featured Zumba by Avril, Croy Silver Band, Kilsyth Thistle Pipe Band, Columban Singers and Boogie Box Jive.

Due to bad weather the finale concert on Sunday had to be cancelled, but the Gospel Concert in Kilsyth Community Church went ahead though.

Full results from the schools’ swimming gala to follow ...