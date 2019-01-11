Commuters hit by Croy parking closure

Scores of commuters who rely on free parking at Croy railway station may have to find a different route to work from Sunday.

From January 13 to February 10 around 180 of the site’s 940 car parking spaces will be closed off to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.

The work is being carried out by Scotrail in two phases, both of which affect the car park.

The second phase will additionally see the access road and bus turning areas closed.

North Lanarkshire Council, which maintains the car park, is encouraging drivers to plan their journey and, if possible, make alternative arrangements.

It has also put in place a temporary waiting restriction notice for Constarry Road and Strath Brennig Road which be in operation from 0.01am on Monday until 11.59pm on Friday, January 18.

One potential option for rail travellers heading to Glasgow or Edinburgh is Greenfaulds or Cumbernauld stations, which are now stops on the Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk Grahamston line.

To ensure road safety in the area around Croy station during the shutdown temporary parking restrictions will be in place and enforced by the council’s parking attendants.

Scotrail says the resurfacing will help ensure a high standard of access to the station in the long-term.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn has argued that an extension of parking facilities at Croy station created in 2011 could no longer cope with the demand from surrounding areas.

And in October a petition was launched calling for a new multi-storey car park with at least 1500 spaces to be built on the site,

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) says it has invested more than £12 million developing and expanding Park and Ride across the region including key projects at Croy, Kilwinning, Carluke, Bellshill, Irvine and Johnstone rail stations.