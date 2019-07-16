Council allocates cash for Kilsyth pitch upgrade

North Lanarkshire Council has provided £100,000 to significantly upgrade the ash pitch at Rennie Road, Kilsyth.

The money has been allocated from the council’s Community Matters Local Development Programme (LDP) and follows a period of intense campaigning by Rennie Road Community Alliance (RRCA).

Working in partnership with RRCA the proposal is now at design phase.

The aim is to create a dynamic play facility on the site of the ash pitch, including multi-use games, wheeled sports and a play equipment area.

Following recent surveying on the designs, a recent report shows almost 90 per cent in favour of the project, representing a groundswell in support for the play park development at Rennie Road.

RRCA founder Kevin Kane said: “The report from the recent North Lanarkshire Council led survey tells us what many of us already know from our canvassing of the area, that there is support from Rennie Road and further afield in Kilsyth for the development of play facilities for children”.

“It is because of young people and volunteers that we are now in a fantastic position to move on in partnership with the council to see a play park delivered that represents the support to develop the area and help make Kilsyth one of the best places for children to grow up”.

It is anticipated that the pitch development will compliment the play provision at Livingstone Park, however this too requires to be upgraded.