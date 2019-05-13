Countdown until this year’s Kilsyth Civic Week

The theme for this year’s Kilsyth Civic Week will be ‘Musicals’ following a public vote on the Facebook page.

It will kick off on June 8 with a parade from Kilsyth Academy to the Burngreen Park at 1pm led by the Kilsyth Thistle Pipe Band.

The civic party have been picked from local schools: Queen – Sophie Curtis (St Maurice’s High); Ladies in Waiting – Ciara Simpson, Chiara Sankey (St Maurice’s High); Flower girls – Paige Bennett, Caoimhe Furay (St Patrick’s Primary); Ushers – Stephen Buchanan, Andrew Miller (Balmalloch Primary); Page Boys – Christopher John McLean, Euan Robbie (Kilsyth Primary); Chamberlain – Lauren Egan (Kilsyth Academy).

Organisations wishing to take part in the parade, have a stall or volunteer to help out at an event should call Jean Jones on 07923079458.

Programmes will be on sale from early June.

Auditions for the talent show which takes place in Kilsyth Academy on June 11 will be held in St Patricks Primary tonight (Monday) at 6.30pm.

There is no audience allowed at the auditions, just the performers and a parent or guardian.