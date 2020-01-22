Crashes in Cumbernauld and Condorrat’s busiest roads

Cumbernauld’s Central Way was the scene of a crash involving two buses and a car yesterday (January 21)

Police were summoned to the route around 2.25pm after the smash and were involved in clearing the area after the accident.

The accident involved a Dunns bus, the X26 Stagecoach service and a Mini.

Confirming officers had attended, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “There were no injuries however a 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was fully cleared by 5.35pm.”

Meanwhile it has emerged that Condorrat was the scene of a road accident at the weekend

Condorrat’s busiest road was the scene of a police incident as dusk fell on Saturday when a car drove into a wall near the Post Office at Cafe Vanilla.

Eyewitnesses have reported how a driver seemed to lose control at the wheel - meaning that the vehicle was seen to swerve off Main Road.

Police were called and the area was cordoned off.

The incident generated some discussion on Facebook as to the extent of the damage but police have since stressed that no-one was hurt in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were called to reports of a one car crash on Main Road, Cumbernauld around 4.30pm on Saturday.

“A vehicle had driven into the front of a building. No one was hurt in the collision.

“An 81-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Officers confirmed that this was in regard to a charge of careless driving.