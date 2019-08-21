Arrest after stabbing in Cumbernauld

Police have stepped up patrols in the wider Carbrain area after a stabbing last night (August 20) in broad daylight.

Officers had received numerous reports of an ongoing disturbance around 7pm from horrified onlookers in the Langlands Place area.

Call handlers had been told that a man with a knife had clashed with another male.

On arrival they found a 23-year-old male who had indeed had been attacked and was bleeding.

Officers then succeeded in tracing the man who is alleged to have caused the injuries - who was in possession of a knife.

The man, who is 30-years-old was then arrested.

They termed the victim’s injuries “serious but not life threatening.”

Meanwhile, Police Inspector Neil MacLeod of Cumbernauld Police Station had a special message for those who had pitched in to raise the alarm.

And he also touched on the dangers of carrying a knife on the streets of Cumbernauld.

He said: “ I would like to thank the members of the public who contacted police .

“They ensured that a speedy response could be provided. The end result was a male in possession of a knife being taken off the street.

“This attack would appear to be targeted.

“However, in light of this incident police will be aiming to provide additional patrols in the area.

A report on this incident has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”