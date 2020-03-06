Arrest made after female pensioner was mugged in Cumbernauld

Police have confirmed that they have made an arrest in relation to an alleged mugging in a Cumbernauld street in daylight.

The alleged incident occurred at 4.50pm on Saturday, February 29 - when a 79-year-old woman was walking down Greenrigg Road in Carbrain.

Police say that the lady was approached by a hooded man who was dressed in black.

His next move was to allegedly snatch her handbag before running off.

This caused the lady to fall but she found the presence of mind to report the incident later.

Police have now stated that a 27-year old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.