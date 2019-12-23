Arrests made for Cumbernauld thefts

Police have confirmed that another arrest has been made in connection with a spate-of break-ins - in one particular neighbourhood.

Officers with a search warrant have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a number of incidents in Westfield.

It is alleged that stolen property was found in the man’s home.

He was charged with three thefts by housebreaking and the theft of a vehicle.

He is also facing charges which relate to him being in circumstances where it could be reasonably inferred that he intended to commit a theft - and there are five of these in total.

Meanwhile it’s emerged that there has been another arrest in relation to thefts in Cumbernauld.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the theft of two bikes from Cumbernauld Village and Kildrum but the matter did not end there.

Both items have been recovered but the matter did not end there. For the same male was known to officers and was also charged with breaching his curfew.

He was also found to be in possession of controlled drugs.

Anyone with any information about break-ins or sees someone behaving suspiciously in their neigbourhood is asked to contact immediately police on 101.