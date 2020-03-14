Arrests made over incident in which dog was killed by firearm

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Cumbernauld in which a man was injured and a dog - belonging to a bystander - was killed.

The incident happened in Brunswick Gardens at 6.55pm on January 23, when a 27-year-old man suffered back injuries.

A white Maltichon named Henry who was being walked by his 52-year-old woman owner died after a firearm was discharged.

The men arrested for alleged involvement in the incident, both aged 23, have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at court at a later date.

Enquiries remain ongoing.