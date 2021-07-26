Vitruvian Girl

Andy Scot who also created Cumbernauld’s silver lady Arria and The Kelpies is currently in the United States but took time to share his feelings about the damage– after being informed by community activist Willie Homer.

He told us: “I am now working with Sanctuary Housing, who originally commissioned the sculpture many years ago, to have her repaired and reinstated.

"I was very disappointed to learn about the vandalism to that little sculpture as you can imagine.

“I now live and work in Philadelphia but my colleagues in Glasgow will carry out the necessary works.”

A spokesman for Sanctuary confirmed it was also involved in fixing Vitruvian Girl in two separate phases.

He added: “We have been in contact with the sculptor and plans are being made to repair and reinstate the sculpture.

"In the meantime, we are ensuring the plinth is made safe until the sculpture is restored.”

Meanwhile Mr Homer said: “We are still in the dark as to who did this and there is really no hope of knowing unless the police get a decent lead.

" The cut marks which caused the statue to fall over are a too clean to be made by a child. They're level with the base.”