A high police presence was visible in the South Barrwood Road area of the town from mid morning onwards and emergency services tended to the badly injured man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am on Thursday, 1 July, we received a report of a man being injured following a disturbance outside a property A 30-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is described as being in a serious condition.