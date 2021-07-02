Attack leaves Kilsyth man seriously injured as police remain on site
Police have confirmed that a Kilsyth man had to be rushed to hospital following an alleged incident outside a house in the town on Thursday (July 1) in broad daylight.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:43 pm
A high police presence was visible in the South Barrwood Road area of the town from mid morning onwards and emergency services tended to the badly injured man.
Police remained on the site the following day.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am on Thursday, 1 July, we received a report of a man being injured following a disturbance outside a property A 30-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is described as being in a serious condition.
"Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”