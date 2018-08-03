Body found in Dumfries river confirmed as missing woman

A body found in a Dumfries river has been confirmed as that of missing Cumbernauld woman Lynn Tyeson.

The 48-year-old disappeared after last being seen at around 3am on Sunday in the Whitesands area of the south of Scotland town following a night out with friends.

A large-scale search was launched by police and a body was found in the River Nith, south of Kingholm Quay, on Wednesday.

Ms Tyeson’s family thanked police and volunteers who took part in the searches for her.

A statement released by Police Scotland said: “The family of Lynn would like to thank everyone for their concern and messages of support over the past few days following Lynn’s disappearance.

“They would also like to thank all those involved in the search for Lynn, both in the emergency services and all those volunteers who spent time looking for her.”