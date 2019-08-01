Bogus caller preyed on Abronhill pensioner

Police have confirmed that an 88-year-old pensioner has been defrauded of a four figure sum in Abronhill by a conman

The case displays all the hallmarks of a classic sting - as the thief claimed to be a water board employee who needed to check piping.

It occurred in Oak Road yesterday (July 31) around 3pm after the conman talked his way into the house.

And police confirm that he distracted the housholder to pocket the cash - then left.

The man is described as being around five foot four in height with dark hair and a beard. It is thought he was wearing a blue teeshirt.

Officers now want to talk to anyone else who encountered this man - or someone like him.

Communities inspector Neil MacLeod said: “These type of bogus workman criminals work with accomplices - so it may be that other residents had someone at there door but it may not match the description of the male provided.

“We’d be keen to hear from these residents also.

“Legitimate organisations will have identification on them and will usually be wearing a uniform bearing the logo of the company they represent.

“ The majority of the time these workers will be using transport also bearing the log of the company. If you are at all unsure simply do not allow them access to your home and phone the police.” Anyone with information on this crime please call 101 quoting crime reference number NC04030719.