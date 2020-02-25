Bogus caller stole from 83-year-old woman in Abronhill

Police have issued a call for vigilance in matters of home security after it emerged that a bogus caller has been at large.

The incident - which saw a man pose as a plumber- meant that he gained easy entry to a house in Abronhill’s Hornbeam Road.

Officers say that the incident took place last Wednesday at some point between 2pm and 4pm.

The 83-year-old victim fell victim to a sneak theft after letting the man in. The theft was discovered the following day. Police said cash was taken and have issued a description of the man involved - who could well have targeted other homes nearby.

The man is approaching six foot in height, of medium build and was wearing a skip cap and black clothing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “This is a reminder for everyone to ensure their personal security, regardless of time of day or night.

Anyone who was visited by this man in Abronhill or elsewhere is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.