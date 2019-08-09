Bogus caller warning in Cumbernauld

Police have confirmed that they are investigating another report of a bogus caller in Cumbernauld - following an incident last month.

Last week we reported how a pensioner from Abronhill’s Oak Road was robbed of a four figure sum - by a man pretending to be a workman.

Since then, police have been called about another unrelated incident which happened at the beginning of July.

This involved a 74 year-old pensioner in Kildrum’s Corbiston Way who had responded to a leaflet through their door offering landscaping work.

The victim duly responded to this and paid cash up front to a ‘workman’ - who never carried out the work.

The man - who drove a white van - is described as being around five feet seven inches in height and of stocky build with dark brown hair.

Anyone who encountered this man is asked to call 101.