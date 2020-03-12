Bothwell scarecrow Festival crew confirm headliners for bash at Uddingston Cricket Club

The organisers of Bothwell’s successful scarecrow festival have confirmed that they have again secured a top venue for another event.

Musicfest Main stage will take place at Uddingston Cricket Club on Saturday, September 5 – and it has now been confirmed that top Scottish rockers The Bluebells are the headline act.

More acts will be announced in due course – including some up-and-coming local talent lined up too.

The event has also managed to land a sponsorship deal with Balmer Care Homes.

The festival offers a one child free ticket with every adult purchased – so everyone can fully enjoy the fun on the big day.

A spokesperson said: “We are keeping ticket prices low this year and introducing tiered pricing so the sooner you get your tickets, the cheaper they will be.

“Last year’s event was truly spectacular and since 2020 is the 10th anniversary of the Bothwell Scarecrow Festival,, you can be rest assured we’ll be pulling out all the stops to make this event even better.

“We want as many people as possible to come along and soak up the music-festival atmosphere at the club.

“There will be a full bar with refreshments for adults.

“And children young and old can look forward to a whole host of fun activities, including a funfair, stalls, street vendors and more.”

So-called Tier One and Tier Tickets are available until the end of the month, priced £17 and £19.

These are available from the Eventbrite website.