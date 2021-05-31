The incident happened around 5.15pm on Wednesday May 19 – in a move which saw the boy hand over his belongings. The thief then got off the train at Anderston station.

The man is described as a white male in his early 20s of medium build with ginger hair and a beard. He was wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt and light grey joggers. At the time of the robbery the service was extremely busy, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.