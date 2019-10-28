Burglars found hiding from police in Kilsyth

Police have been shedding more light on the action they have taken to curb burglars across the area following another two arrests.

The latest reported incident took place on Sunday, October 20 after householders raised the alarm in regard to properties in Howe Road and Bogside Road.

However, officers caught up with them a short distance away as they were trying to hide.

As a consequence, a 23-year-old man and a 29-year old man, both of whom are local, were arrested.

However the matter did not end there after both resisted arrest and assaulted an officer in the line of his duties.

In addition, one of the males was arrested for possessing a knife.

The pair have appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

Police have said that one of the males has been remanded in custody while the other has been released on bail conditions which include an imposed curfew to remain within his home address during the hours of darkness.

Meanwhile community inspector Neil MacLeod said: “I would like to commend the efforts of the arresting officers who attended the report so swiftly and ensured the arrest of two individuals who undoubtedly were responsible for causing alarm to local residents.

“Crucial to this incident reaching a positive outcome was the immediate reporting to police to allow for a swift response.

“Enquiries are ongoing in an attempt to verify if the arrested males are responsible for other break-ins in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

“ This follows the arrest of a 42 year-old male in Kilsyth who has been charged with 11 counts of break-ins and attempt break-ins to vehicles. That male has also been remanded in custody.