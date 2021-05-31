The unsuspecting pensioner whose location has not been disclosed was called by a plausible -sounding caller purporting to be from the TSB.

They made a false claim that the victim’s account had been used fraudulently by a third party who had made a transaction request for a high sum. It was then stated that the victim should move their money out of the account immediately so that the fraud could be prevented and they agreed to do this – but it was all a con.