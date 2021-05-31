Call claiming to be from TSB was a scam to take "high value" sum from OAP
Police across Lanarkshire have warned residents that a “high value” fraud has taken place within the division after an elderly victim took a telephone call at face value.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 2:57 pm
The unsuspecting pensioner whose location has not been disclosed was called by a plausible -sounding caller purporting to be from the TSB.
They made a false claim that the victim’s account had been used fraudulently by a third party who had made a transaction request for a high sum. It was then stated that the victim should move their money out of the account immediately so that the fraud could be prevented and they agreed to do this – but it was all a con.
A police spokesperson said: “It’s a scam. Do not transfer money to other accounts which do not belong to you.”