Car could hold the key to a Cumbernauld firearms incident - after man shot in the back

Police in Lanarkshire are appealing for witnesses after a man was targeted in a new Cumbernauld housing estate.

The incident happened around 6.55pm on Thursday, 23 January when four men in a silver Ford Focus drove into Brunswick Gardens - a new Bellway development near Dullatur Road.

Three men got out of the car and chased a 27-year-old man while carrying a firearm, which was fired, and a bladed weapon.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious but not life threatening injuries to his back.

A 52-year-old woman who had been walking her dog suffered a minor injury to her hand and her dog, a white Maltichon called Henry, died as a result of the firearm being discharged.

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing and possibly balaclavas.

The silver Ford Focus was found burnt out Fannyside Mill, Moore Road, at Forrest Road near to Blackthorn Roundabout around 7.55pm the same night. The partial registration plate is 67 ZKZ.

Due to the report of a firearm being involved, armed officers attended alongside local officers as standard procedure. Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, who are investigating this incident, believe this was a targeted attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Grant, senior investigating officer, said: “This was completely reckless and the fact this happened in a residential street shows the suspects had a complete disregard for the safety of the public.

“A woman who was simply walking her dog has been left absolutely devastated.

“There is an increased police presence in the area and reassurance patrols will be carried out. A team of detectives will be conducting CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

“I would appeal to the public to contact us with any relevant information about this attack because this behaviour cannot be allowed to happen in our communities.

“I would ask specifically if anyone witnessed the attack or saw a silver Ford Focus shortly before or after the incident to contact us. Also could I appeal to anyone driving in the Eastfield Road and Dullater Road area last night around 6.55pm to check dash cam footage and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3095 of 23 January 2020, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.