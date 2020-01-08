Car thefts are continuing after Kilsyth incidents

A spate of car thefts which were documented in this newspaper before Christmas are continuing.

And and a light blue Ford focus in a busy Kilsyth estate is the latest vehicle to be taken. The vehicle was driven away Curlers Loan in Cavalry Park overnight (Tuesday, January 7) The owners alerted police the following day - and officers have since confirmed that an attempt was made to steal another vehicle from the same street on the very same night.

However, this was unsuccessful. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has information on this or any car theft is urged to phone police on 101 quoting crime reference number NC00640120.