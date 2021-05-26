The incident happened around 12.15am on Tuesday (May 25) when a red Volkswagen Tiguan was set on fire on Hamill Drive.

Detective Constable Lyndsay McKinnon, of Lanarkshire CID, said: “I am asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

“In addition, anyone who was driving in the Hamill Drive area around the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage that would help with our investigation is asked to call us.”