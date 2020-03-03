Cars torched in Westerwood and Carbrain

Detectives are appealing for information after a car was deliberately set alight in Cumbernauld on Thursday (February 27)

The red Audi A3 was parked in a driveway in Nairn Way when it was targeted around 1am.

Unfortunately, the fire spread to a second vehicle parked close by.

Firefighters were called and rushed to the scene where they extinguished the blaze.

And on Monday (March 2) a blue Ford Kuga car was deliberately set on fire in Stonylee Road in Carbrain.

Detective Constable David Williamson said: “Deliberately starting fires is a reckless act and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, witnessed the incident, who has dashcam footage or private CCTV is asked to get in touch with Coatbridge CID on 101.