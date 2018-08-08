Celtic star reported to Procurator Fiscal over Cumbernauld crash

Celtic star Olivier Ntcham faces possible prosecution following a car crash in Cumbernauld last month.

The 22-year-old midfielder was driving a blue Range Rover along Mollins Road on the afternoon of July 11 when he was involved in a collision with a silver Volvo at the junction with Orchardton Road near the Barr’s factory.

Ntcham and his team-mate Odsonne Edouard, who was a passenger in the Ranger Rover, were unhurt, but the 54-year-old driver of the Volvo was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.

The police put out an appeal for information and Ntcham has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal over the incident.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Procurator fiscal has received a report concerning a 22-year-old man in relation to an incident on July 11. It remains under consideration.”