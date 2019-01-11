Celtic star won’t face prosecution over Cumbernauld car crash

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham will not face prosecution following a car crash in Cumbernauld last year.

The 22-year-old Frenchman was driving a blue Range Rover along Mollins Road on the afternoon of July 11 when he was involved in a collision with a silver Volvo at the junction with Orchardton Road near the Barr’s factory.

Ntcham and his team-mate Odsonne Edouard, who was a passenger in the Ranger Rover, were unhurt, but the 54-year-old driver of the Volvo was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.

In August Ntcham, who joined Celtic from Manchester City for a reported fee of £4.5m in the summer of 2017, was reported to the Procurator Fiscal over the incident.

However, the Crown Office has now that confirmed no further action will be taken.

A spokesman said: “After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, including the admissible evidence currently available, the Procurator Fiscal instructed there should be no proceedings at this time.

“Should the evidential position change, the Crown reserve the right to raise proceedings.”

Ntcham signed a new four-year contract in November to keep him at Celtic Park until 2022.