Celtic stars involved in Cumbernauld crash

Celtic stars Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard were involved in a car crash in Cumbernauld yesterday (Wednesday).

Around 2.20pm a blue Range Rover was driving north along Mollins Road when it collided with a silver Volvo at the junction with Orchardton Road near the Barr’s factory.

The 54-year-old driver of the Volvo was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution. Nobody else was injured during the incident.

John Gardner spotted cops on the scene, with fellow striker Moussa Dembele (21) also understood to have been present.

Edouard (20) and midfielder Ntcham (22) were seen surrounded by officers at the side of the road near the blue Range Rover.

John, a dad-of-four from Stirling, said: “I work around the corner as a delivery driver and when I was driving into work I noticed this. He was walking about fine so I don’t think he was hurt.

“It was a bit of a surprise when I saw it because when I went around the corner I noticed there was another car in there. I just wonder how they even got in that situation.

“There is a lot of debris on the road.”

PC Stuart Newall, Cumbernauld Police Office, said: “We are appealing for anyone who in the area who may have dash cam footage that can help us in our enquiries.

“Did you witness the collision, or were you driving along that road prior to the collision? You may have information that can help us.

“Anyone with information should contact Cumbernauld Police Office via 101, quoting incident number 2022 of Wednesday 11 July 2018.”

A 22 year-old man, thought to be Ntcham, will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for a road traffic offence in connection with the incident.