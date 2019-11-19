Central belt bogus caller warning

Police Scotland are issuing of a bogus workman claiming to work for a local authority

The man is posing as an employee of West Lothian Council.

And he has been knocking on doors in the area stating that he needs access to the house to check the electricity meter, boiler, the loft area and to take a drawing of the property.

However police have stated that this man does not work for the council and should not be let into your property under any circumstances

The man is described as white, around 5 ft 8/9 ins tall, stocky build, with grey stubble, and possibly wearing black thin rimmed glasses. He has been known to wear a black woollen hat, a high-vis jacket and dark trousers. He has been seen driving a small, dark coloured van. There is also a yellow transit van in the area which could be linked.

PC Lee Macaulay, of Whitburn response unit, said: “It’s important when dealing with any caller that you are certain of who they say they are before granting them entry to your home. Please only trust people that you are expecting and always check their identities first. I would urge anyone who is unsure of the person’s identity to just refuse them entry.