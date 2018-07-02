Child porn perv faces jail

A former Cumbernauld taxi driver is facing jail after being caught with a huge haul of child pornography.

Police officers found 2503 photos and 1529 videos of abuse when they raided the home of David Whitehead following a tip-off.

They also discovered he had set up a hidden camera in his taxi to film under the clothes of passengers.

He appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court last week and admitted taking or permitting indecent images of children between August 2005 and August 2017

He also admitted having the hidden camera in his car between August and September 2013.

Not guilty pleas to possessing indecent photos, possessing extreme bestiality images and possessing cannabis were accepted.

Sheriff Derek O’Carroll deferred sentence and continued Whitehead’s bail for reports.

He said: “Given the nature of the offences you should understand that a custodial sentence is very much at the forefront of this court’s mind.

“I will continue your bail but you should not draw any conclusions from that regarding the ultimate final disposal of this case.”

Whitehead was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

North Lanarkshire Council confirmed they revoked Whitehead’s taxi licence last year.