Condorrat pensioner has passed away after incident

Police have confirmed that a 69-year-old man from Condorrat has died following an incident in the village on Wednesday night.

Peter Doherty was taken to Monklands Hospital after being found near Dalshannon Road around 9pm.

It is believed that Mr Doherty who lived in Baird Crescent had suffered a cardiac arrest at some point during this incident.

Sadly, it has since been confirmed that Mr Doherty passed away this morning (Friday)

Mr Doherty who lived alone was often seen out walking was a regular worshipper at both Our Lady & St Helen’s in Condorrat and Holy Cross Parish Church in Croy.

Police are still investigating the circumstances behind the death and a post-mortem is to take place.

The Cumbernauld News would like to extend its condolences to Mr Doherty’s friends and family in Condorrat.