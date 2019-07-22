Condorrat theft arrest

A 16 year old male has been arrested and charged with two counts of theft from two properties in the Condorrat area

Both incidents happened in the early hours of Sunday, July 7 where entry was gained through insecure front and rear doors respectively.

Subsequent enquiry by officers resulted in some of the stolen property being recovered and a male being arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “Police would encourage all local residents to be mindful of their home security, especially as temperatures rise and temptation is to leave windows open through the night.

“Please make efforts to get into a habit of carrying out a check of your homes security before retiring for the night.”