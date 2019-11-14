Crooked Condorrat credit union boss is sent to prison

A trusted credit union boss who plundered more than £180,000 by forging friends’ signatures on bogus loan applications and embezzling cash has been jailed for two years.

Anne Costello, 67, hatched a plot to pocket thousands from the Cumbernauld South Credit Union after falling into personal debt.

Costello used her senior position to make false applications for loans but failed to deposit money into accounts.

Her deception continued for 18 years but it unravelled after she took £77,000 from John Martin, 79, who she met at a mutual friend’s house.

She promised to deposit cash into his account but took it for herself while the widower remained oblivious to her deception.

His suspicious daughters confronted shamed Costello and she admitted taking the cash but begged them not to report it.

But police were called in and a probe discovered she had also embezzled £39,095 from Lorraine Febers, 68, £19,298 from Anne Daly, £3588.77 from Anne Provan, 66, and £1232.83 from Marrion Cassidy, 77, who were all friends.

The fraudster also used forged details of Mr Martin, Yvonne Murray and Carissa Bovill to apply for bogus loans totalling more than £40,000.

Costello appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court where she admitted a string of embezzlement and forgery charges between October 1999 and June 2017 totalling £180,718.77 and has now been sentenced to two years in prison.

The court heard she had failed to pay any of the money back and the credit union had make a claim on an insurance policy to reimburse its members.

Depute fiscal Elizabeth Ross told how Costello’s crimes were uncovered when Mr Martin’s family began investigating his account.

She said: “In September 2015, he made his daughter aware of the account and the circumstances and over the next year his health deteriorated and he showed his daughter his union book and she observed a large balance figure in the region of £91,000.

“She was concerned by this as she knew unions had a cap on sums and this was likely to exceed that amount.

“In June 2017 both his children attended at the union and spoke with the accused.

“She admitted that she had taken the money and spent it, she said she would repay them with a cheque if they did not involve anyone but police were contacted.

“The police attended and she freely stated ‘I did it’ adding ‘I’m not a bad person, I can get the money back’.”

Miss Ross added: “She admitted she stole the money from Mr Martin, failed to put it in his account and kept it for herself, adding ‘I’m sorry it is like I’m a different person I will pay the money back’.

“All of the other complainers knew the accused well and trusted her and they paid her money and she attended their homes in the same way as Mr Martin.”

James Sloan, defending, said: “She is very realistic about what is going to happen to her and is ashamed of her behaviour.

“It was a gross breach of trust from someone who had a good work record in the hospitals as a medical secretary for some 35 years.

“She accepts full responsibility for this and it was a matter that simply spiralled out of all control. “Jailing Costello, Sheriff Derek O’Carroll said: “Over a period of some 18 years you were involved in criminal behaviour which was carried out against people in your own community, people in distress and people who relied on you.

“A credit union exists to help people of ordinary means in the community and provides an important alternative to expensive insurance and helps people avoid exploitation.

“Instead, you put yourself in a senior position and took advantage of it to help yourself and to exploit the trust placed in you by those in your community by embezzling the funds of your friends and neighbours and of the credit union.

“Despite having taken £180,000 you have repaid nothing and we have heard no satisfactory explanation as to where all of that money went.”

A relative of one of the victims said: “She always came across as a very honest, genuine, religious person who would always try and help people out but little did we know she was just helping herself.

“She completely abused the trust of her friends and it is really outrageous that she used them in this way.”

Not guilty pleas to nine charges alleging Costello had embezzled a further £109,215 were accepted by prosecutors.