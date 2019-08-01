Cumbernauld army hopeful headbutted woman at party

A wannabe soldier showed he was up for the fight - by headbutting a woman at a party in Cumbernauld.

Conor Goldie left his victim with a permanent scar, but avoided a custodial sentence this week.

His lawyer said Goldie, who now lives in Larbert, eventually had to move from Cumbernauld because his pals were a bad influence on him.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard the attack happened at a house in Glenhove Road, Cumbernauld, in July 2017.

Goldie (20), of Bryson Place, Larbert, admitted pushing Caitlin Cameron and headbutting her to her injury and permanent disfigurement. However allegation that he struck the victim on the head with a broken bottle was dropped. Charges that Goldie punched and headbutted Jason Porter and shouted abuse, including homophobic remarks, were also withdrawn.

Goldie had been passing a party when he stopped to talk to some people he knew, but it was made clear he was not welcome.

Defence agent Ross Brown said he “did not take well to this” His client accepted Ms Cameron intervened only to try to break up a scuffle.

The lawyer added: “Mr Goldie struck a blow at her, something he bitterly regrets. It’s a serious matter, but he comes from a decent family and is not workshy.At present he works with his father’s business and has been accepted for a business and accounting course though he has ambitions to join the army.

“He has been offence-free since moving to Larbert. His mother said he had to get out of Cumbernauld because of the negative peer group he was associating with.”

Mr Brown pointed out that Goldie had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of assault and suggested that a non-custodial sentence could be imposed. He told Sheriff Marie Smart: “He has it all to play for.”

Sheriff Smart said Goldie was “on the cusp of custody”, but she was willing to impose a community payback order as an alternative.

He will be supervised for 12 months and must do 150 hours of unpaid community work within six months.