Cumbernauld betting shop robbed by armed man

Betfred bookmakers in the Antonine Centre was held up yesterday (Sunday) after an employee was threatened with a knife.

The incident happened at 9am when the man walked into the premises and approached a member of staff with a demand for cash.

Thankfully, the 23 year-old member of staff was uninjured but police say he was badly shaken by his ordeal.

The armed thief left the shop with a three figure sum - in the direction of Carbrain.

The man involved is described as being white and around six foot tall

He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black trainers and a camouflage baseball cap.

Detectives are continuing to review CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspect.Detective Constable Stuart Greenhorn said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

“ Perhaps you noticed the man waiting outside the bookmakers or saw him run off after threatening staff. If you have any information or knowledge regarding this crime or the suspect, please contact us. Your information could help lead us to the man responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Cumbernauld Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1556 of Sunday 11 August 2019. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.