Cumbernauld business is burgled

A landmark garden centre in Cumbernauld has been plundered by thieves.

Staff at Caulders which was previously known as Dobbie’s arrived for work yesterday Tuesday (October 8) only to find some key items missing.

They noticed that two sizeable deer statues were amongst the stock which had been taken in the raid.

Management took to Facebook to announce the theft and added: “The statues are quite unusual so if you are approached to buy one or help us in any way, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbernauld Police on 101 - or call Crimestoppers free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.