Cumbernauld charity tin thief failed to declare dangerous items

Cumbernauld police have shed some light on the arrest of a man who had been the subject of an ongoing police enquiry.

The incident relates to the theft of a charity tin from Pizza Hut on Friday, December 6 around 2.15pm

Officers from nearby Cumbernauld Police Station mounted a search of the area but did not succeed in tracing the suspect at this time.

However, the man who is 38-years-old was detected by officers the following day in Cumbernauld town centre.

The man was searched but failed to disclose a key fact - that he had uncapped needles in his possession.

He was then arrested and charged with thefts in Cumbernauld plus culpable and reckless conduct.

The man was then taken into custody