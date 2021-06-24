The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 20. The victim had serious but non-threatening injuries. Subsequent enquiries led to the younger male being traced. He also faces additional charges in regard to the possession of offensive weapons.

Meanwhile police are on the hunt for witnesses after a car was torched -and the culprit was seen driving away at speed in the middle of the night. The incident occurred in Westfield's Netherwood Avenue at 1.45am on Thursday, June 24.