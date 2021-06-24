Cumbernauld Crimebeat
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged after a 17-year old boy suffered a serious assault in Lochinvar Road in Cumbernauld.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 20. The victim had serious but non-threatening injuries. Subsequent enquiries led to the younger male being traced. He also faces additional charges in regard to the possession of offensive weapons.
Meanwhile police are on the hunt for witnesses after a car was torched -and the culprit was seen driving away at speed in the middle of the night. The incident occurred in Westfield's Netherwood Avenue at 1.45am on Thursday, June 24.
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number NC02610621