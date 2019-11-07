Cumbernauld disturbance leads to arrest

Police were summoned to a mid-afternoon disturbance which took place on a Carbrain street yesterday (November 6)

They rushed to the scene at Millcroft Road around 3pm and stopped a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident.

When the suspect was searched he was found to be in possession of a locked back knife.

However, the matter did not end there after drugs were found on his person in the form of a small amount of cannabis.

The man was arrested and has already appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court

Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident.