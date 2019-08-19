Cumbernauld home had £8k haul of hard drugs

Police have confirmed that they have swooped on a Cumbernauld address and recovered £8000 worth of Class A drugs

Visitors to a house in Kildrum were not all they seemed - after they turned out to be plainclothes officers on the hunt for an alleged drug dealer.

Police Scotland has confirmed that it sent plainclothes officers round to an address on Braehead Road on Friday evening (August 16) - who had a warrant to search the premises.

They forced entry and seized £8000 worth of class A drugs.

A 23-year-old male has since been arrested and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.