Cumbernauld man attacked while he was asleep in bed

A man suffered injuries to his face and arm after being serious assaulted in Seafar this morning while he slept.

Police were called to an address in McGregor Road around 7.55am after the 27-year-old, who had been staying over at his grandmother’s house, was attacked with a bladed weapon.

Two men wearing hoodies entered the property and proceeded to attack the victim, who was asleep in the bedroom.

They then made off from the scene and the grandmother called the police.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Monklands for treatment to injuries to his face and arm. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Sergeant Iain Sneddon from Coatbridge CID said: “This attack took place in the middle of a sheltered housing complex and extensive enquiries are underway to trace the individuals involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area between 7am and 8am, and may have seen or heard anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatbridge CID via 101, quoting incident number 0561 of Tuesday 18 December 2018.”