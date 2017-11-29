Cumbernauld man facing jail for attacking partner

A Cumbernauld man, who tried to throttle his partner and left her battered, bruised and covered in blood in a brutal attack, may yet face a jail term.

Steven Glass, 48, of Beechwood Road, Cumbernauld, carried out the vicious assault on his 46-year-old partner on February 17, this year, at their family home.

Airdrie Sheriff Court heard this week how he repeatedly struck her on the body with a shelf before hitting her on the head and body with his hand.

Glass is then accused of seizing her by the throat, wrapping an electric flex around her neck before brandishing a knife at her.

Sheriff Petra Collins deferred sentence on Glass until December 19, calling for a full-time background report, including his suitability to be electronically tagged. The sheriff also called for a victim impact statement.

Bail was continued.