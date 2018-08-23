Cumbernauld man hounded ex partner

A man who breached a bail order by hounding his ex-partner has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Darren Richardson (32) from Cumbernauld went against a condition not to communicate with the woman after he was bailed on November 28 by turning up at her home uninvited, approaching her by car and attempting to engage her in conversation and sending her abusive text messages.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, Richardson, 8 Cowan Road, Cumbernauld, had admitted committing the offences on February 13 and 14 at an address in Williamson Place, Falkirk.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell ordered Richardson to complete 140 hours’ unpaid work in four months as an alternative to custody.