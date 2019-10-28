Cumbernauld mosque has been broken into

Cumbernauld Mosque was broken into on Saturday night -and CCTV footage is now being studied to find the culprits.

The landmark place of worship in Craighalbert Way was targeted at some point between 8.45pm and 11pm.

Police would not reveal what was taken during the incident.

However, they have stressed that forensics are also heavily involved in their quest to find those responsible.

Communities inspector Neil MacLeod said: ‘‘Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anybody in the area near to the Mosque during these times.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police via 101 quoting crime reference number NC03511019.