Cumbernauld operation targets drug dealers

Police in Cumbernauld were supported by colleagues across Lanarkshire to target drug dealing as part of Operation Forward.

More than 30 officers from across the division, including specialist team resources such as dog handlers, attended a briefing at Cumbernauld police office.

Teams were then deployed to addresses in Cawder Court, Cumbernauld; Eastwood Road and Torwood Lane, Moodiesburn: John Brown Place, Chryston; and Greenhill Avenue, Mount Ellen; where were each the subject of a search warrant.

A 26-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply of 14g of cocaine (valued at approximately £560), and possession of 3g of herbal cannabis.

A 43-year-old woman was reported for possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Area Inspector Neil MacLeod said: “Operation Forward is aimed at tackling those causing greatest harm within our communities, drug supply and the associated criminality very much comes under that banner.

“This represented an opportunity to send a message to those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, and also highlights we are making every effort to take robust action on the back of intelligence provided to us by the community.”