Cumbernauld police release picture in quest to find betting shop raider

Police want the public’s help in tracing a man who held up a betting shop in Cumbernauld’s Antonine Centre

And they are now releasing an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The incident involved an assault and robbery which took place around 9am hours on Sunday August 11 at the Betfred Bookmakers.

The man is described as white, around 6 ft. tall, with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black trainers and a camouflage baseball cap.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises the male in the image should contact Detective Constable Stuart Greenhorn, Coatbridge CID on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously