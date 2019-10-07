Cumbernauld Police step up patrols after teenagers are found with weapons

An incident in Carbrain on Friday evening will lead to a greater police presence in the area

Patrols are being stepped up in Carbrain following an incident on Friday (September 4) when police arrested two teenagers.

The boys who were aged 14 and 15 were found in possession of a knife and an extendable baton in the park at Torbrex Road

One of the boys assaulted a police officer as he was arrested and the officer in question suffered minor injuries.

An incident report has been sent to the Children’s Reporter.

Communities inspector Neil MacLeod said: “ There is every likelihood that the arrest of these individuals has prevented a more serious incident occuring later in the evening.

“Police will be aiming to continue to provide additional patrols in the area in the weeks ahead. Anyone who is aware of anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police and report it.”