Cumbernauld police want information on female bogus caller

Earlier this week the Cumbernauld News informed readers that a bogus caller had defrauded an 83-year-old woman in Abronhill after claiming to be a plumber.

However, there has been a variation on his sneak theft as another bogus caller is at large - a female thought to be in her 20s to her mid 30s and with dark hair in a ponytail.

Police are dealing with at least one incident involving her which saw a 65-year-old male defrauded of £750 at an address in Lochinvar Road earlier this year.

The woman told the man that she was collecting cash for work previously undertaken at his home - but it was a con as she was simply not entitled to the cash.

Police are warning anyone who deals with a business-related call at their doorstep to be mindful of their security -and to ask for proof of identification.

Police are always keen to hear from the public in these cases as they are frequently under-reported - simply because the victims are too embarrassed to come forward.

Anyone who has encountered this woman is asked to contact Cumbernauld Police on 101.