Cumbernauld shopkeeper stabbed as youths rob store of alcohol

Police are appealing for information after a shopkeeper was seriously injured during a robbery at a convenience store on Christmas Eve.

Around 8.05pm, the 40-year-old shopkeeper was stabbed after six youths attacked him and stole alcohol from his store on Glenhove Road, Carbrain, Cumbernauld.

He was taken by ambulance Monklands District General Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The suspects, all male and believed to be in their teens, are described as follows:

1. Dressed in a dark grey zipper hooded jacket, dark blue tracksuit bottoms, trainers.

2. Dressed in black hooded zipper jacket with white markings, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

3. Black hooded jacket and light coloured trainers.

4. Black cap, black fleece, light coloured tracksuit bottoms, light coloured trainers.

5. Dark coloured puffer jacket, hooded grey top, blue track suit bottoms, blue/white trainers, carrying a black JD Sports bag.

6. Black hooded top with chequered pattern down arms, black tracksuit bottoms and light coloured trainers.

They all made off towards the Torbrex Road area in Cumbernauld.

Detective Sergeant Iain Sneddon, Coatbridge CID, said: “This was an extremely violent and sickening attack on the man. The suspects made no attempt to take money, this was just for the drink.

“They were prepared to stab, kick, punch and throw items at the shopkeeper, as well as ransack his shop, all for a few bottles of alcohol.

“The shopkeeper was alone in the shop, however, thankfully a passer-by heard the disturbance and called police and ambulance.

“If you recognise the description of the youths, or have any information that will assist our enquiry, then please call Coatbridge Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 3325 of 24 December 2018. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”