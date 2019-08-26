Cumbernauld suspect in betting shop robbery has been arrested - south of the border.

Cumbernauld Police have confirmed that a 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday (August 23) in connection with a robbery at Betfred in the Antonine Centre on Sunday August 11.

The man was arrested in England and is expected to appear in court shortly.

A public appeal was launched on our website to find the suspect - which featured an image caught on CCTV.

Communities Inspector Neil MacLeod said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who took the time to contact them with information in response to the public appeal.”