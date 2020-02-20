Cumbernauld thug targeted father and son after Celtic match

An armed Cumbernauld thug nearly cut off a brave dad’s finger in the victim’s quest to stop his son being stabbed in a Glasgow bar after a match.

John Malone, 53, stepped in when Seafar man Sean Doherty attacked his boy Connor last May.

John and his 25 year-old son had been at the Bar 67 pub in Glasgow’s Gallowgate after Celtic’s Scottish Cup win over Hearts clinched the domestic clean sweep.

Angry Doherty, 30 from Allanfauld Road initially barged into the dad outside - before stating to Connor: “Is there a f***ing problem?”

Door staff at the pub then clocked the thug armed with a lock-back knife.

Prosecutor Claire Wallace told Glasgow Sheriff Court: “He thrust it towards Connor Malone several times stabbing him once to the abdomen.

“As John Malone attempted to intervene and protect his son, Doherty made a similar stabbing motion towards him.

“He struck him on the left wedding ring finger.

“John sustained a severe laceration to the finger, which had been all but severed.”

As Doherty, of Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, fled, a fellow hoops fan helped the blood-soaked father and son.

The pair were rushed to hospital where John’s finger was fortunately saved by medics.

But, Miss Wallace said he will be permanently scarred.

Connor had needed a three-centimetre stomach wound treated.

Doherty was found near the scene by police ditching a blood stained knife.

He hurled insults including “rapists” and “paedos” at officers who had taken him to hospital for treatment.

Doherty pled guilty yesterday (wed) to assaulting John to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He admitted attacking Connor to his injury.

Doherty further pled guilty to possessing a knife and acting in a threatening manner.

Sheriff Joan Kerr remanded him in custody pending sentencing for reports.