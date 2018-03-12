Doctor planned to kill ex-colleagues

A former accident and emergency consultant caught with a stash of lethal weapons and a “hit list” of former colleagues he blamed for his dismissal has been convicted of intent to endanger life.

Glasgow High Court heard that Dr Martin Watt, who left Monklands General Hospital in Airdrie in 2012 after 32 years of service, hatched a plan to “assassinate” the colleagues he believed were instrumental in his departure.

Police found three Skorpion sub-machine guns, two Valtro pistols and bullets including 57 dum-dum bullets when they searched his Condorrat home in May, last year, after a tip-off.

They also uncovered the “bad guys” list, along with information on individuals addresses and car registrations.

The “template” for the attacks was based on a film about a group of mercenaries called Killer Elite starring Robert De Niro.

Watt also carried out target practice with a Skorpion sub-machine gun at a forest area close to a motorway near his home, the court heard.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said: “All this was done in preparation for an awful event. There was an intention to endanger life, it was more than mere thinking about it.

“Dr Watt was harbouring a grudge and he sought out the home addresses of the key players in the disciplinary process. He collected a significant arsenal of lethal weapons and felt he had been unfairly treated.”

On Friday a jury at the High Court in Glasgow took just 75 minutes to convict Watt. He has already admitted possession of weapons and ammunition.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he was dismissed from Monklands hospital following disciplinary procedures.

In evidence, Watt insisted he did not intend to kill anyone and claimed he was not a danger to the public.

Watt said that the people on the list were those involved in his “bullying, harassment and eventual dismissal” and added: “They were not allowing me to clear my name.”

Watt then told the court he had “assessed how to assassinate” people on the list and “express my thoughts on paper”. He claimed he had no intention of ever carrying out the scheme.

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence on Watt until next month for background reports, and remanded him in custody. Watt waved to friends sitting in the public benches as he was led away to the cells.